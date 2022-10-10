KLM to Increase its Amsterdam Service to Three Times a Day from Cardiff Airport

From 30th October KLM will be increasing its Amsterdam service from twice-daily to three times a day from Cardiff Airport. As a result of this capacity increase, the airline, which flies to over 160 destinations worldwide like Bangkok, Barbados, Cancun, Cape Town, New York and Rome via its hub in Amsterdam, has made it more convenient for passengers to be able to connect to the world from Wales.

New connecting possibilities for the winter season from Cardiff with KLM include Rovaniemi in Finland, Nantes in France, Katowice in Poland and Aarhus in Denmark. For passengers needing day return business trips to Amsterdam, the extra daily service means they can do so with more flight time options now available.

Flights typically depart Cardiff at 0600, 1105 and 1710 every day (except Sundays), while the flights arrive back in Wales at 1035, 1635 and 2140 (except Saturdays). The service is flown by KLM’s modern and efficient 88-seat E175 regional jet fleet.