Key Industry Representatives Discuss Farming, Fisheries and Food Sectors

The Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths this week brought together industry representatives from Wales’ farming, fishing, forestry, environment and food and drink sectors to discuss the challenges they face as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Minister also expressed her gratitude to thank them for their vital role in helping feed the nation and protecting our natural environment, and will outline what the Government is doing to support the sectors during the pandemic.
The roundtable meeting was held digitally for the first time.
The Minister said:
“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about the most significant changes to civilian life since the Second World War. This has had a real impact not just on our daily lives but on key sectors within our economy.
“That is why I am today hosting a roundtable of key industry representatives within my portfolio to discuss the issues Covid-19 is causing, what the Welsh Government is doing to support them and how we can all work together in these challenging times.
“It is also an opportunity for me to sincerely thank our food industries – especially our farmers and fishers – who are working tirelessly to feed the nation. Thanks to those working hard to protect our natural environment and the important role they play to our communities, economy and environment often adapting their work, for example creating resources for children at home or providing people with mental health benefits through the appreciation of nature. My thanks also go out to those working in the retail industry, many of whom will be interacting with the public on a daily basis for hours at a time – and to our great food and drink businesses going above and beyond adapting their services to help the wider fight and protect our NHS.
“As a government, we will do all we can to address the challenges brought by Covid-19 to these sectors. We must work together to face and overcome the challenges before us.”