Key Industry Representatives Discuss Farming, Fisheries and Food Sectors

The Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths this week brought together industry representatives from Wales’ farming, fishing, forestry, environment and food and drink sectors to discuss the challenges they face as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister also expressed her gratitude to thank them for their vital role in helping feed the nation and protecting our natural environment, and will outline what the Government is doing to support the sectors during the pandemic.

The roundtable meeting was held digitally for the first time.

The Minister said: