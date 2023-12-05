Kate Maffey Joins Knight Frank in Cardiff

Kate Maffey has joined the Cardiff office of commercial property consultant Knight Frank as a graduate surveyor in the valuations team.

Kate achieved a first class honours degree in Real Estate at Liverpool John Moores University. She will now begin studying for her Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) qualification – the practical training and assessment which leads to membership of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) – and during the two year APC period will also work across Knight Frank’s various teams to gain widespread practical experience.

Kate said:

“I was attracted to Knight Frank’s ethos, global spread, and reputation and have received a really warm welcome at the Cardiff office. I look forward to learning from the very experienced team of people here.”

Matt Phillips, head of the Cardiff office of Knight Frank, said: