Just Perfect Catering Boosts Welsh food Sustainability Initiative

Just Perfect Catering Ltd (JPC) has become the first private sector contract caterer to participate in an initiative that brings together Welsh food and drink suppliers with strong sustainability credentials.

JPC is Wales and the South West’s largest independent workplace caterers and was named Food & Drink Champion of the Year at the 2024 Wales Food & Drink Awards for its passionate support of the sector.

Now, the company is continuing its sustainability journey by partnering with Castell Howell Foods to develop a Sustainable Supplier Network to identify and promote Welsh suppliers with strong sustainability credentials, including carbon reduction plans and biodiversity initiatives, and who contribute to Wales' culture and heritage.

Castell Howell’s Group Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Manager, Edward Morgan, said:

“We are delighted to have JPC on board. Our first area of focus is how their team can work with Welsh horticultural supply chains and growers to promote organically grown vegetables across their menus. “This innovative project aligns with another initiative to sell more Welsh vegetables to Welsh schools, with JPC being the first Welsh private sector caterer to recognise their responsibility to the wider ambitions of the Welsh Government and other stakeholders to become more self-sufficient in nutritious, home-grown vegetables.”

Joint managing directors Louise and David Owens founded JPC in 2009 with a conscious focus on bringing local and regional produce to workplace dining. Therefore, playing a pivotal role in the Sustainable Supplier Network is a natural fit for Bridgend-based JPC.

JPC's food /business development manager, Siôn Harrison, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of the Sustainable Supplier Network. Since our inception, we have placed local sourcing at the core of our business, fostering enduring supply chain relationships with numerous small and artisan Welsh producers. “Our commitment to working hand in hand with local producers and growers is unwavering, as we believe it is pivotal to fostering the circular economy and achieving a zero carbon footprint. After all, what could be fresher than vegetables grown just down the road?”

JPC's involvement will bolster the sustainability of the marketplace for local growers and ultimately help secure food production in Wales.

Eddie Wing, JPC's operations manager, said: