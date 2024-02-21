Junior Doctors in Wales Begin Second 72-hour Full Walk Out Over Pay

Today thousands of junior doctors in Wales begin the second round of strike action over their pay.

The 72-hour full walkout from 7am on the 21 February to 7am on the 24 February could see over 3,000* doctors with up to 11 years of experience out of medical school withdraw their labour from Welsh hospitals and GP surgeries across Wales in pursuit of a fairer deal for their service.

Last December almost every junior doctor (98%) who took part in the ballot for industrial action voted to strike in pursuit of pay restoration**, a campaign to restore their pay which has been eroded by almost a third (29.6%) since 2008/9.

The Welsh junior doctors committee decided to ballot members in August after being offered another below-inflation pay offer of 5% – the worst in the UK and lower than recommended by the DDRB (the review body for Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration).

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’ Junior Doctors Committee said: