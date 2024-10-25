Jones Bros Launches Operative Training Scheme to Combat Apprenticeship Changes

A leading civil engineering firm has reaffirmed its commitment to young people by launching an operative training scheme.Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK says it has made the move in response to the Welsh Government’s decision to cease funding for the level two apprenticeship and transition to the level three framework.

The level two apprenticeship provided career opportunities for those seeking practical and hands-on work, says Jones Bros, adding that it had recruited more than 300 people across the last decade.

Aimed at ensuring youngsters still have that route into civil engineering, the operative training scheme is a 15-month contract that kicks off with health, safety, and environmental training.This is followed by Construction Plant Competence Scheme (CPCS) standard instruction on plant including forward tipping dumpers, ride on rollers, tractors, telehandlers, and articulated dump trucks.

Once completed, the employee will be issued with a CPCS red card in the categories in which they have been trained and tested ahead of further competency preparation prior to going out on site.

Ryan Arrowsmith is one of the recent operative training scheme intake, with the 18-year-old now working on the flagship Havant Thicket Reservoir, which is the first large-scale new water storage reservoir since the 1980s.

He said:

“It’s very special to work on such a scheme, especially as I will be able to reflect on playing a part in such an historic project. “Being on sites as important as the reservoir is one of the reasons I decided to join Jones Bros.”

A love of machinery as well as his sibling Nathan singing the praises of the Ruthin-headquartered firm also swayed Ryan’s choice.

The teenager from Llandrindod Wells has been getting hands-on experience operating dust suppression tractors and bowsers, rollers, and forward tipping dumpers during his first few months in Hampshire.

Ryan added:

“My brother has nothing but good things to say about Jones Bros and the company’s impressive development plans for you as an individual. “Even though it isn’t a traditional apprenticeship, you still benefit from excellent training, you get your tickets, and you have the chance to make an impact. “Add to that the fact I currently get to work with Nathan, and joining the scheme was an easy decision to make.”

Tony, head of business management systems and support at Jones Bros, said:

“We’ve had to pivot to an operative training scheme from the old level two apprenticeships, which has meant a lot of hard work internally. “What is pleasing is that, although not a traditional level two apprenticeship, our offering has been warmly received and the candidates have been of the usual high standard.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company continues to run apprenticeships with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited hundreds of apprentices over the years.