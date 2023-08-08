John Pye Auctions Propels Sustainability Drive with Wind Turbine in Wales

National auction house John Pye & Sons Limited has installed a new wind turbine at its South Wales site, near Port Talbot, as part of the firm’s wider sustainability drive and ongoing commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The new wind turbine is expected to generate 2,000 megawatt (MWh) of energy annually and will provide up to 70 per cent of the 13 acre South Wales site’s daily electrical operational needs. All excess generated power from the wind turbine will be directed back into the National Grid, benefitting local businesses and residents, while boosting their sustainability.

John Pye Auctions worked closely with turbine and solar energy specialists Infinite Renewables Group throughout each stage of the two-year project, with investment equating to around £1.5million for all associated costs.

Numerous ecological surveys were also undertaken on the site to establish the possible impact of the development on local wildlife, including native bird and bat species. This enabled the identification of any ecological constraints at an early stage, to minimise any impact during the planning stage.

Rosalind Keen, Head of Legal at John Pye Auctions said:

“The installation of the wind turbine will help drastically reduce our current carbon emissions in line with the government’s Net Zero Strategy. The Climate Change Act 2008 commits the UK government to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 100% of 1990 levels by 2050. “According to the Climate Change Committee, emissions from the devolved administrations (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland), currently account for about 20% of the UK’s total emissions[1]. We, and all other businesses, have a responsibility to account for the carbon and other GHG emissions we create due to our activities and take active steps to reduce this. With this project we estimate being able to provide 70% of our current power needs.”

As a business, John Pye Auctions is committed to sustainability through its nationwide operations. Its recycling plant in Marchington helps some of the UK’s biggest retailers reduce their waste to landfill and its refurbishment lab offers secondary life to electrical and electronic tech goods wherever possible, maximising the resale potential in secondary markets and diverts waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) going to landfill.

Noel Mulready, Head of UK Sustainable Energy Projects at John Pye Auctions, said: