Job Seekers Warned Not to be Complacent in Buoyant Job Market

Job seekers can’t allow for complacency when looking for a new role, despite the rising number of vacancies across the UK.

Responding to the recent results of Microsoft’s second annual Worker Trend Index, which revealed that 43% of employees are considering moving jobs, RoleCatcher has warned job seekers not to be complacent in their job search, despite the buoyant recruitment market.

In its own study of 500 job seekers in the UK, the firm found that over a third of individuals (35%) make an embarrassing mistake during the recruitment process, including applying for the same job twice and not knowing what company they’re interviewing with.

RoleCatcher’s study also revealed that those in the 35-54 category are most likely to do something embarrassing, with 38% of this group stating this has happened to them. Those between 18-34 were a close second (35%). With Microsoft revealing that workers under the age of 41 are more likely to switch jobs (cited by 52% of respondents), RoleCatcher has warned that complacency could damage applicants’ chances of success.

James Fogg, CEO and Founder of RoleCatcher comments: