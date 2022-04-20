Specialist Espresso Bar Signs-up for Cupid Way

A specialist espresso bar and small batch coffee roastery has been announced for a new development in Swansea city centre.

Coaltown Coffee is the latest business to take up a unit at the Cupid Way link that connects the city centre with Swansea Arena and the new bridge over Oystermouth Road.

The unit – leased by Swansea Council – will be the second retail premises run by the business, following on from the opening of its Ammanford coffee shop and roastery in 2018.

Coaltown Coffee supplies more than 300 independent businesses across the UK. It also has an online coffee subscription service with thousands of customers.

Cupid Way is part of the Copr Bay district being developed by Swansea Council and development managed by RivingtonHark.

Phil Holmes, Head of Planning and City Regeneration at Swansea Council, said:

Coaltown Coffee is a young, innovative and sustainable business from South West Wales, with every unit let so far at Cupid Way to be occupied by local traders. We also expect further announcements in the coming weeks and months as there are a few units there which are yet to be let.

Coaltown Coffee sources coffee seasonally from the world’s coffee growing regions around the equator, ensuring a variety of produce and taste throughout the year.

Scott James, Coaltown Coffee Founder and Sales Director, said:

Being part of this new development in our local city is an exciting step for our business. Located in the new link between the city centre, the bridge and the arena, Coaltown Coffee will offer our customers an outstanding welcome and a special visitor experience.

Spencer Winter, of RivingtonHark, said:

All businesses forming part of the Cupid Way development so far will bring something different to Swansea, but there’s a still a chance for other businesses too, with a small number of units yet to be let. I’d ask any food and drink business potentially interested in this opportunity to get in touch as soon as possible for more information.

Other businesses which have already signed-up for units at Cupid Way include Frozziyo Frozen Yoghurt, Imperial Candy and KoKoDoo Korean Fried Chicken.

Two units forming part of the development are yet to be yet – a 530 square foot small kiosk unit, and a 1,215 square foot church hall café.

Any food and beverage businesses interested in finding out more about these units are asked to contact Jonathan Hicks at Swansea Council on [email protected], or Spencer Winter at RivingtonHark on [email protected]