Job Fair to be Held in Rhyl

A job fair is to be held in Rhyl and will be aimed at Denbighshire residents who are looking for work. The fair will allow people to come and meet local and national employers face-to-face and discuss career opportunities. It follows the successful Jobs Fair held in the Autumn for schools and colleges which had 30 employers meeting with over 100 attendees from across the north of the County.

The Job Fair, hosted by Working Denbighshire, is open to anyone and will have a wide variety of employers exhibiting, meaning that there are opportunities for individuals at all levels of experience.

Hosted in the 1891 Restaurant & Bar at the Pavilion Theatre in Rhyl, the fair will take place on January 26th between 10am and 4pm. Working with local businesses and organisations, the Working Denbighshire programme is committed to supporting all people who live in Denbighshire with help to gain a place in education or training and help to get into work or become self-employed.

The fair aims to inform, inspire and motivate people about career opportunities available to them and to provide an opportunity for attendees to take part in practical and interactive experiences across a range of businesses and industries. It will also help people make informed decisions about their career options and further training.

This Jobs Fair is funded through the Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee, part of which is being delivered through the Communities for Work Plus (CfW+) programme that helps people furthest from the labour market get back into employment by offering one-to-one help and support. CfW+ forms part of the Working Denbighshire programme, delivered by Denbighshire County Council.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation said:

“Job fairs are a great way for people to widen their horizons and discover the wide array of jobs that are out there and available for them. The Working Denbighshire team has a whole host of great businesses and employers lined up and ready to meet with jobseekers to discuss their career opportunities. The fair will offer attendees the unique chance to take part in interactive experiences and give them a taste of what it will be like working for both local and national businesses. In line with our aims, the job fair is a stepping stone to help stimulate economic growth throughout Denbighshire, and will give businesses and attendees a chance to network.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.denbighshire.gov.uk/en/jobs-and-employees/working-denbighshire/working-denbighshire.aspx