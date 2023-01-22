Leading Law Firm Wrap Up Year with New Staff and Growth Plans for 2023

Mackenzie Jones Solicitors, based in St Asaph, Menai Bridge and Chester, is recruiting staff and celebrating internal success, including the continued development of its 24-strong workforce following a prosperous 21st anniversary year.

Among them is Ceri Wynne, from Denbigh, who qualified as a solicitor during the festive period.

The former Ysgol Glan Clwyd pupil and Bangor University student accepted a role as a paralegal after completing her studies – despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic – and will now focus on private client instructions including Lasting Powers of Attorney, Wills, Trusts and Probate.

Ceri Wynne said,

“Qualifying was definitely an early Christmas present after the last couple of years training and working.” “Everyone has been so supportive throughout and helped me to realise my dreams, I’m absolutely thrilled, very thankful and look forward to taking my career forward with Mackenzie Jones.”

Operations Manager Steve Bradley, from Wilmslow, who joined the company in the autumn, congratulated Ceri on her achievement.

He said,

“She has worked so hard to get to this point, it’s well deserved, and we are all very proud of her.” “Ceri is an example of how the firm supports young talent and is keen to encourage the next generation of lawyers and legal workers into the sector. “We will continue to look at recruitment and growth in the months ahead in key areas and support the development of the team as the business continues to go from strength to strength.”

Directors Richard Jones, Anna Mills Morgan and Andrew Foley-Jones unveiled proposals for a new base in North West Wales in the near future, and are looking to build on demand in Cheshire and the north west of England. throughout the region as well as for clients further afield in England and Wales.

Richard commented,