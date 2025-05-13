JNP Legal Expands Property Team with Key Appointment

JNP Legal, a prominent regional law firm in South Wales, has announced the appointment of Karen Jones as a solicitor in the Residential Property Department.

Karen joins JNP Legal following a distinguished career in property law, having spent the last 20 years at RJM Solicitors where she held the position of Director and played a prominent role in the firm’s residential conveyancing work. A Merthyr Tydfil native, Karen has built a loyal client base in the area and is well-known for her approachable and empathetic style, often described by clients as “like visiting a friend,” JNP Legal said.

Karen began her legal career with Hugh James, progressing from paralegal to Head of Conveyancing at the firm’s Merthyr office, before joining RJM in 2005. She brings with her a deep-rooted understanding of the local property landscape and long-standing relationships with estate agents and clients alike. Karen’s appointment marks a significant step in expanding JNP Legal’s property services in the Merthyr office, the firm said, with a focus on providing a dedicated, locally based conveyancing presence.

“I’m delighted to be joining JNP Legal at such an exciting time,” said Karen. “Having lived and worked in Merthyr all my life, I understand the importance of accessible and trusted legal support. I look forward to reconnecting with local estate agents and serving the community with the same personal service clients have come to expect from me.”

Genette Jones, Head of Property at JNP Legal, said: