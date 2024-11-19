Jayne Bryant MS and Pembrokeshire County Council Tour Brand-New Development in Haverfordwest

Partnerships developer Lovell and housing association Pobl Group have hosted members of the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council at its brand-new development in Haverfordwest, called Augustus Grange.

Phase 1 of Augustus Grange, located off St David’s Road, is a mixed tenure development providing a total of 115 two and three-bedroom homes, just six miles from the stunning Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

36 of the homes will be available for open market sale and 79 will be affordable homes, with 37 available to purchase through Shared Ownership and 42 for affordable rent.

More than £8.6 million in funding from the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant is supporting the creation of these 42 homes for affordable rent, addressing the long-standing demand for affordable housing options in the area. This development is especially important in ensuring that more people can rent or buy affordably within their communities and contribute to the creation of thriving neighbourhoods in and around Haverfordwest.

The development was visited by members of the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council. Welsh Government attendees included Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant MS.

From Pembrokeshire County Council, Leader Councillor Jon Harvey, Cabinet Member for Housing Councillor Michelle Bateman, Head of Housing Gaynor Toft and Housing Strategy and Affordable Housing Manager David Meyrick all attended.

On the day, Lovell and Pobl gave a tour of the site, the newly launched sales office and Lambourne style showhome.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“Delivering more homes is a key priority for this government and it’s fantastic that we’re able to support Lovell and Pobl’s vision for the Augustus Grange development. “Investment from our Social Housing Grant will help deliver more than 40 new social homes, providing high quality and affordable housing for individuals and families in Haverfordwest.”

Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Michelle Bateman, said:

“Increasing the amount of affordable housing is a key priority for Pembrokeshire County Council and it is fantastic to see a mix of open market, affordable and social rent homes being developed in our County Town.”

James Duffett, regional managing director at Lovell, said:

“We are incredibly proud of our Augustus Grange development, so it was a pleasure to host the Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council and demonstrate the achievements of our team. “Augustus Grange is our first scheme in this region of West Wales and forms an integral part of our growth plans. It combines the very best of our partnerships and sales expertise, and we are confident that this development will provide people with homes and a community they can be proud of.”

Claire Tristham, Director of Development at Pobl Group, said: