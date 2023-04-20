It’s Time to Nominate Wales’ Wonder Women 

The people of Wales are being asked to nominate the most remarkable women in their lives, as the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards get even bigger and better for 2023!

The gender equality charity has opened nominations for its annual celebration, which recognises the achievements and contributions of exceptional women from all walks of life.

Now in their eighth year, with plans for a larger and more spectacular event, the awards will be held live in November whilst being simultaneously broadcast online via YouTube and LinkedIn Live.

The Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2023 have nine categories open to women, as follows:

Community Champion

Woman in Sport, sponsored by Sport Wales

Rising Star, sponsored by Floventis Energy

Learner

Entrepreneur

Leader, sponsored by Business in Focus

Woman in STEM, sponsored by the ABPI(The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry)

Woman in Health and Care, sponsored by HEIW (Health Education and Improvement Wales)

Community Connector Award – recognising a woman with a learning disability, sponsored by Mencap Cymru

There will also be a Gender Equality Champion Award, sponsored by Academi Wales – open to an individual of any gender – to recognise their proactive approach to closing the gender divide in their workplace.

Organisations and businesses who are part of Chwarae Teg’s FairPlay Employer programme will also have their commitment to supporting women to achieve and prosper acknowledged through a FairPlay Employer Award.

To make a nomination for the Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards 2023, or for more information, go to www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire. The closing date is 31st of May.

Lucy Reynolds, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“The enthusiasm for Womenspire grows year on year as it’s an event like no other – so special and full of inspirational stories and entertainment. I’m delighted that we are keeping our hybrid format too as it gives us the best of both worlds – providing the opportunity for thousands to tune in from the comfort of their own homes, while we can be joined in person by finalists and supporters at the live event. “I’d ask people from every corner of Wales, who know an inspirational woman, or a business which goes above and beyond, to get nominating. We want to hear about as many extraordinary people from across the nation as possible, who have made a real difference to their own lives and the lives of others.”

Organisations interested in finding out about sponsoring the awards can email [email protected].