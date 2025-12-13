It’s Time for a United Response to Poverty in Wales

Across Wales, countless third sector organisations and charities are working tirelessly to address the many faces of poverty, from fuel and food insecurity to child welfare, mental health and social isolation.

These challenges are deeply connected, and no single organisation can solve them alone. That’s why at Warm Wales, we believe that collaboration across the third sector is not just desirable, it’s essential.

For more than 20 years, Warm Wales has been focused on one core mission: reducing fuel poverty and improving the quality of life for households in need. We do this by helping families access benefits, increase their income and make their homes warmer and more energy efficient. Our experience has shown us that energy and income issues rarely exist in isolation. They are symptoms of a much broader cycle of hardship, and that’s where we believe our work can make a wider difference.

We want to support other third sector organisations and charities who are already working within the poverty landscape. Whether you are helping families in crisis, tackling food insecurity, supporting people with disabilities or addressing childhood trauma, there are opportunities for us to work together to improve outcomes for the people we serve.

Our team offers practical, wraparound services that can be integrated into the support others already provide. Through our income maximisation and benefits-check programmes, we help clients identify unclaimed financial support, reduce energy costs and stabilise their household budgets. This type of intervention can be a lifeline for the people your organisation supports, and it complements the wider work you’re already doing in health, wellbeing and community development.

We’re also keen to partner on joint funding bids, corporate collaborations and strategic steering groups to ensure that energy and income-related issues are represented within the wider conversation on poverty. Too often, fuel poverty is treated as a specialist issue rather than an integral part of community wellbeing. But as we know, a cold, damp home can contribute to ill health, financial stress and social exclusion, challenges that affect nearly every organisation working in the third sector.

Our goal now is to widen our reach and work more closely with others tackling these interconnected issues. We want to bring our expertise in housing, energy and income support to the table, while learning from partners in areas such as mental health, education, youth services and family support. By pooling our knowledge and resources, we can deliver a more joined-up response to poverty, one that recognises its complexity and addresses its root causes.

Warm Wales has always been a community-focused organisation, and our commitment to collaboration is stronger than ever. We’re proud to sit on steering groups and networks that influence policy around energy efficiency and fuel poverty, but we also recognise the importance of being part of a broader dialogue on poverty as a whole. By connecting with more organisations across Wales, we can ensure that every person in need has access to the right kind of help at the right time.

This is an open invitation to colleagues across the third sector: if your organisation works with vulnerable households or communities experiencing hardship, we’d love to talk. Together, we can develop partnerships that share knowledge, align services and create new opportunities for funding and impact.

At Warm Wales, we’ve seen what’s possible when sectors unite behind a common purpose. Collaboration doesn’t just strengthen our organisations, it strengthens communities. By working together, we can build a Wales where no one has to face the cold alone, and where every household has a fair chance at warmth, security and wellbeing.

If your organisation would like to explore partnership opportunities with Warm Wales, please get in touch.