Irish Ambassador to the UK to Open Cardiff Business Club 2025/26 Season

One of Ireland’s most senior and respected public servants, Martin Fraser, Irish Ambassador to Great Britain, will headline the opening event of the Cardiff Business Club 2025/26 season on Tuesday, September 16 at the Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff.

With a career that has placed him at the centre of Ireland’s response to some of the most significant challenges of the past two decades, including the global financial crisis, Brexit, and the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambassador Fraser brings extraordinary insight into the workings of government, diplomacy, and British-Irish relations.

Born in Dublin, Fraser joined the Irish Civil Service at just 16. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has held leadership roles across several departments, including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, and most notably, the Department of the Taoiseach, where he served as Secretary General to the Government for over ten years. During this time, he was deeply involved in international affairs, social reform, and the Northern Ireland Peace Process, and played key roles in two historic State Visits, that of Queen Elizabeth II to Ireland, and of President Michael D. Higgins to Britain.

A passionate supporter of sport, arts, and culture, Ambassador Fraser is known for his warmth, depth of experience, and sharp understanding of UK-Irish dynamics, making him an ideal speaker to launch what promises to be a compelling and impactful season.

The lunch event will be held in the Postmaster Suite of the Parkgate Hotel, beginning at 12pm with a networking drinks reception.

Following Ambassador Fraser’s keynote speech and a Q&A session, guests will enjoy a two-course lunch in the company of fellow business and civic leaders.

This event also marks a new era for Cardiff Business Club, with a refreshed board in place and Engage Events appointed as the Club’s new event management partner.

Phil Jardine, Chair of Cardiff Business Club, said:

“We are honoured to welcome Ambassador Fraser to open our new season. His experience across diplomacy, government and economic policy gives him a unique perspective on the shared challenges and opportunities facing Ireland and the UK. We are also excited to unveil a new era for the Club with a refreshed board and a new partnership with Engage Events, as we continue to evolve and deliver greater value to our members and partners.”

This ticketed-only event is expected to sell out quickly, with Cardiff Business Club members receiving an exclusive discounted rate.

Members: £45.00 + VAT

Non-Members: £65.00 + VAT

To secure your place or learn more about becoming a member, visit the Cardiff Business Club website.