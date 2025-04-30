Investment Fund for Wales Backs Wrapper Producers with £100,000 Investment

A Valleys-based cake wrapper producer which supplies to major companies is setting its sights on further growth following a £100,000 loan from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales.

Chevler is the UK’s leading manufacturer of paper cases used in the baking and sale of cakes and muffins. The 59-strong company has longstanding relationships with well-known brands including Costa Coffee, Gregg’s, Lidl and Harvester, along with a number of other smaller wholesale baking and cookery companies.

With the £100,000 loan from the Investment Fund for Wales, delivered by FW Capital, the business has bought new manufacturing equipment to help meet increased demand. The new ‘Vac Wrap’ machines will produce paper-only containers, allowing Chevler to mitigate increases in material costs as its clients face higher bills for energy and ingredients. These uniquely innovative machines are designed by Chevler engineers and built with the support of locally-based mechanical and electrical engineering companies.

Chevler is proud to hold a BRC AA rating and full-FSC accreditation, ensuring its products meet high standards for food safety and environmental sustainability, and showing the business’ commitment to providing safe, reliable and responsibly-sourced packaging to customers across the UK and Europe.

The Investment Fund for Wales was launched by the government-backed British Business Bank to boost the supply of early-stage finance to small and medium-sized businesses across Wales. FW Capital was appointed one of three fund managers for the Investment Fund for Wales, with responsibility for larger loans between £100,000 and £2 million.

Janet Speck, portfolio monitoring executive at FW Capital, said:

“Chevler provide a vital link in supply chains for a number of major and smaller businesses alike, and reviewing their operations to help cut costs on materials allows them to keep themselves competitive and maintain strong links with UK-wide companies. “It’s important that they’re able to stabilise their costs and keep up with changes in the market, so we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to support them in purchasing the new Vac Wrap machinery with the £100,000 loan.”

Seth East, Sales & Marketing Director at Chevler, said:

“This loan has allowed us to take the next step in our growth plans as we look to cut costs for our customers and stay competitive, while also cutting the amount of materials used during our manufacturing process. “As a business supplying to scores of customers across the UK and beyond, we want to do everything we can to future-proof our work, and the investment from the Investment Fund for Wales means we’ve been able to invest in cutting-edge machinery.”

Since the Investment Fund for Wales fund launched in November 2023 and FW Capital appointed as one of the fund managers, it has supported more than 20 businesses, with investment ranging from £100,000 to £1.8 million. Businesses from every local authority area in Wales have expressed interest in the fund.

Bethan Bannister, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: