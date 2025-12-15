Interpreter Shortage ‘Threatens British Sign Language Law Success’

A shortage of British Sign Language interpreters and translators is a significant barrier to the success of a proposed law to improve access to public services for Deaf people, according to a Senedd Committee.

The report, published by the Equality and Social Justice Committee, analyses a proposed change in the law put forward by Mark Isherwood MS.

The British Sign Language (Wales) Bill aims to promote and facilitate the use of British Sign Language (BSL) in Wales. It would establish duties for Welsh Ministers and public bodies, as well as appointing a BSL Adviser to support its implementation.

One of the main effects of the law would be requiring local authorities and health boards to publish BSL plans on how they intend to promote the use of the language.

However, the report finds that without immediate and sustained investment in interpreter and translator training, recruitment, and retention, the ambitions of this proposed law might not be met.

The Committee learnt that currently there are only 54 registered BSL interpreters in Wales, which would fall far short of anticipated demand.

Public bodies, professional organisations and Deaf communities warned that the current interpreter workforce is overstretched, with many facing retirement and few clear paths for new interpreters to enter the profession.

The Association of Sign Language Interpreters (ASLI), National Register of Communication Professionals working with Deaf and Deafblind People, and local government representatives cautioned that increased demand could result in delays and higher costs as organisations competed for the same small pool of BSL interpreters.

This led the Committee to conclude that “the single biggest threat to effective implementation is the shortage of BSL translators and interpreters in Wales. This demands immediate and sustained action”.

The Committee is urging the Welsh Government to act by setting ‘clear and ambitious’ annual targets for training and recruitment.

Jenny Rathbone MS, Chair of the Equality and Social Justice Committee, said:

“The British Sign Language (Wales) Bill, if delivered rigorously, could bring real and lasting change. It represents an important milestone in efforts to recognise BSL as a distinct language and culture. “However, the shortage of interpreters and translators in Wales stands out as the greatest threat to the success of this proposed law. The current interpreter workforce is too small as some interpreters are due to retire, while demand is set to rise significantly. Unless urgent and sustained action is taken to address this shortfall, there is a real risk that Deaf BSL signers will continue to face unacceptable barriers. “These proposals could be transformational, but to reach that potential the concerns that we raise today must be taken seriously and acted on urgently.”

The proposals are due to be debated by the Senedd on 17 December. During this session a vote will be held on whether to advance the plans, making it a step closer to becoming a law. The Committee is recommending voting in favour of the Bill progressing to the next stage.