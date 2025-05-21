International Joint Venture Aims to Unlock Green Energy Investment

Acuity Law has launched a joint venture with Purpose Law aimed at catalysing sustainable energy investment and development between the UK and key international markets, primarily, Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

The new venture, Acuity Law with Purpose, aims to position the two firms at the forefront of the global green energy transition, leveraging cross-border legal expertise grounded in English and Welsh law to connect UK investors and developers with high-impact renewable projects internationally, and vice versa. As more organisations and stakeholders prioritise sustainability, Acuity Law with Purpose will act as a trusted legal and strategic advisor across project lifecycles from early-stage investment through to development and delivery globally, it said.

The joint venture’s legal capabilities enable UK and international partners to navigate complex regulatory environments, ensuring clarity, compliance, and confidence in solar, wind, hydrogen, battery and infrastructure projects.

Both firms have growing reputations for legal innovation in the energy sector, including Acuity Law’s role on the battery storage system development at the former Uskmouth Power Station in South Wales. This flagship scheme is transforming a former coal-fired power station into a low-carbon energy storage facility. The firm advised on permitting, land and grid arrangements, and investment structuring.

“Sustainable energy is the greatest global investment opportunity of our generation,” said Tessa Laws, CEO and founder of international law firm Purpose Law. “This joint venture allows us to bring clarity to complexity, using UK legal frameworks to support bold international ambitions, and help green energy projects from concept to fruition, and beyond.”

The joint venture has already initiated discussions on multiple energy infrastructure projects spanning Morocco, Egypt, and the Gulf, as well as investor-backed schemes in Wales and England.

Sean Chapman James, Senior Associate at Acuity Law, said:

“With access to government, sovereign, and private capital, and a team of dual-qualified legal and policy experts, Acuity Law with Purpose aims to accelerate the pace of net-zero progress through legal innovation and commercial connectivity.”

The venture’s strategic objectives include:

Enabling UK investors and developers to access high-growth renewable projects in emerging markets.

Supporting international governments, ministries and investment funds in structuring partnerships with UK capital and legal institutions.

Building trust with stakeholders across the sustainable energy ecosystem through robust legal frameworks and a track record of international deal execution.

The announcement comes as both firms respond to growing demand for infrastructure-scale energy solutions and cross-border legal capabilities that align with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) imperatives.