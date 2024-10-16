International Business Leaders to Headline First Welsh Exports Conference

International business leaders are set to join a conference promoting exports and global opportunities for companies in Wales.

The first Global Reach Out – GOT24 Wales (Global Opportunities to Trade) – will be delivered by Wrexham-based International Trade Support Group (ITSG) and Antur Cymru on behalf of Powys County Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

It takes place at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells, Powys, on Tuesday November 5 from 9am-4pm.

Owners and managers of some of the world’s most successful exporters, including Thomond Gate Whiskey founder Nicholas Ryan, and speakers from Japan, the US, and Ireland, will headline on the day.

ITSG World Director Clive Barnard – who has more than 30 years’ industry experience, including a decade with Business Wales – said attendees can learn all about the world of international sales and building relationships overseas, no matter the size of their organisation.

“This is a platform for businesses in Powys to network and access real opportunities to sell their products or services globally,” said Clive. “As well as guest speakers on live video link, we will have a host of trade specialists joining us in-person from a wide range of sectors such as finance, logistics, customs and marketing. “GOT24 Wales is a unique opportunity for businesses of all sizes to begin their export journey and forge new partnerships that could help them reach the next level, creating jobs and supporting the economy in mid-Wales.”

During the event, a new network will be launched – Traders of Celtic Nations Alliance – which will enable start-ups, SMEs and small businesses to sell their products and “celebrate the values and culture of Wales”.

Welsh Government figures released in March for the previous 12 months revealed the value of goods exports for Wales was £19.1 billion and the EU accounted for 58.7% of Welsh export values compared with 50.1% for the UK.

Export values from Wales continued to be dominated by Machinery and Transport Equipment, which made up £8.3 billion (43.2%), an increase of £0.3 billion (3.4%) compared to the year ending March 2023. ‘Mineral Fuels’ continue to be the second highest value exported product, worth £3.4 billion in the year ending March 2024, making up 17.6% of export values.

In addition to live presentations, GOT24 Wales will feature breakout sessions, networking, one-to-one surgeries, a Meet the Experts Q&A, and talks by ITSG World directors Keith Stringer and Patricia Carlin, Fuse Logistics director Lyndsey Bell, and Dominic McGough, founder and CEO of CustomsPlus, who has more than 40 years of experience including all aspects of Integrated Supply Chain and related Technologies.

Patricia added: