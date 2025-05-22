Integrated Agency Launches Graduate Programme in Cardiff

An independent integrated agency has launched its 2025/26 Difference Makers Graduate Programme, with dedicated opportunities for graduates looking to start their careers in Cardiff.

The programme from Four Agency, which has supported nearly 300 graduates to date, offers a structured 12-month rotation across Four’s core service areas—communications, creative and media—and its high-growth sectors including government, health, lifescapes and future industries.

Graduates will gain hands-on experience working with global clients and access to The Difference Engine, Four’s AI and human powered roadmap for campaign planning, implementation and measurement.

Four’s Cardiff office plays a key role in the agency’s UK-wide operations, and the firm said the inclusion of regional placements reflects a broader ambition to decentralise opportunity and invest in local talent.

“Four is proud to be bucking the trend by expanding, not contracting, our graduate offering,” said Nan Williams, group chief executive, Four. “We believe that the future of our industry lies in diverse, regionally rooted talent with a global mindset—and Cardiff is a vital part of that vision.”

Applications for the 2025/26 intake are open until 25 May 2025, with roles available in Sheffield, London and Cardiff.

Further information can be found here.