Insurance Firms to Pay over £1.2bn in Covid-19 Related Claims

Initial estimates from the ABI (Association of British Insurers) indicate that its members expect to pay out over £1.2 billion in claims to support businesses and individuals affected by Covid-19. This covers payments on business interruption, travel insurance, weddings policies and cancelled school trips. This initial estimate forms part of the ABI’s response to the Treasury Select Committee made today, that sets out how insurers continue to support their customers at this worrying and challenging time.

This figure is a working estimate. The data is aggregated to provide as full a picture as possible at this stage. The figure does not include claims made through Lloyd’s and the London Market which will be needed to provide a total figure for the UK market response.

Of the £1.2 billion working estimate, £900 million relates to business interruption claims, a record £275 million paid to customers in cancellation claims on travel insurance, and £25 million across wedding insurance, school trips and events. This is in addition to the estimated £363 million that will be paid to customers following Storms Ciara and Dennis earlier this year.

While most businesses will not have purchased insurance to cover against Covid-19, for those that have claims, some are expected to be substantial.

Other key points in the submission highlight that:

Insurers have been managing an unprecedented level of activity in response to Covid-19 with some insurers reporting a 200% rise in call volumes into their call centres.

Insurers have agreed important customer pledges on home, motor, travel, private medical, protection, and pet insurance to give added support to customers. These include home insurance policies covering those working from home, motor insurance policies extended to cover NHS volunteers, and travel insurers extending policies for those stuck abroad.

The ABI also stressed that:

As only a small number of businesses have policies that could provide coverage against Covid-19, insurers have not been collecting premiums (and therefore building up reserves), that enables them to pay claims in this area.

No country in the world is able to provide widespread pandemic insurance. Whether cover for pandemics can be provided through an insurance model in the future is an important debate. Given the massive, systemic impacts affecting a huge number of businesses at once, it is clear that significant state involvement would be required.

Insurers are offering policy extensions, waiving restrictions and supporting customers across the full range of insurance products during this difficult time. Only 4% of products were withdrawn in March 2020, and all members who responded are being flexible to make payments and support or advise customers as much as possible.

Huw Evans, ABI’s Director General, said: