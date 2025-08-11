Installer Celebrates Double Win at Energy Efficiency Awards 2025

Green Energy Solar is celebrating recognition for a solar project delivered with the support of Newport City Council.

The firm took home the ‘Small Project of the Year’ award at the Energy Efficiency Awards for the delivery of the Cefn Mably Farm Park solar installation. The project was delivered with the support of Newport City Council Shared Prosperity Fund.

The initiative involved the installation of 180 solar panels at tourist attraction Cefn Mably Farm Park, situated between Cardiff and Newport.

Cardiff-based Green Energy Solar has been recognised for its outstanding delivery of a local energy-saving project under £250,000, demonstrating a strong commitment to sustainability and high-quality workmanship.

“The installation at Cefn Mably Farm Park has been a fantastic project from start to finish,” said John Bloomfield, Director and Co-Founder of Green Energy Solar. “What’s particularly rewarding is seeing how well the installation aligns with the park’s values and how positively it’s been received by the local community. For Cefn Mably Farm Park, this paves the way for a more sustainable future and we’re proud to have played a role in that journey.”

The Cefn Mably Farm Park project was supported by Newport City Council’s Shared Prosperity Fund, a programme designed to drive local growth and sustainability. The opportunity for funding has now been extended until March 2026.

Rhys Edwards, Owner of Cefn Mably Farm Park, said:

“Not only was the system delivered smoothly and on schedule by the team at Green Energy Solar, but it’s already having a measurable impact, generating impressive daily yields and significantly cutting carbon emissions for Cefn Mably Farm Park.”

The firm also won the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award for team member Jordan Carr, along with a Highly Commended recognition in the prestigious ‘Installer of the Year’ category.