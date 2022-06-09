Inspirational Welsh Teachers Honoured in Prestigious UK Celebration of Teaching

Four teachers and headteachers have been named among 80 Pearson National Teaching Award Silver Award winners across the country.

Each winner has been presented with a Silver Award for their outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day.

Steven Brown, Clwyd Community Primary School, Swansea, The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School

Nicola Richards, Caegarw Primary School, Rhondda Cynon Taf, The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School

John Weir, Ysgol Treffynnon, Flintshire, The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Ann Webb, Ysgol John Bright, Llandudno, The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School

The Silver Award winners been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards later in the year. Recognition of this once in a lifetime achievement will be broadcast on the BBC’s The One Show as part of a week-long celebration of teaching, which sees famous faces honour award winners every night in the run up to the ceremony. This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the exceptional school leaders and teachers who have worked wonders to bring together their local communities despite the challenges of the past few years.

The Silver Award winners are being honoured as part of the wider celebrations for national ‘Thank a Teacher Day’, bringing together everyone across the country to celebrate the schools and colleges at the heart of our communities.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they work with. This year marks its 23rd year of celebrating our school teaching staff across the UK.

Paul Matthias, National Director at Hays Education, who sponsor the Awards for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School and Secondary School, said:

“Working in placing thousands of education professionals across the country – we know that the right school leader is essential to the success of a school and the wellbeing of its students. John Weir, Ann Webb, and Steven Brown have received one of the highest accolades a head can receive, and it’s obvious from the feedback how much they deserve it.”

Sadie Besley, senior director of operations at Randstad Education, who sponsor The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School said:

“The last few years have shown us how crucial schools are to the communities they serve. Teachers all over the country are giving such amazing support to their students day in, and day out. That’s why it’s such an incredible achievement for Nicola Richards to win this award in such a strong field of entries. “At Randstad we are so pleased to support these Awards to recognise the incredible work that teachers do in these most difficult of times. Schools deserve so much praise, and I am delighted that we can take this day to honour the hard work of every educator.”

Sharon Hague, Managing Director of Schools at Pearson UK, said:

“Congratulations to today’s Silver Award winners on their incredible achievement, they should all feel very proud of themselves. And thank you to all the incredible educators and support staff across this country who really do make our schools and colleges so special. I am delighted that we can take this opportunity to say how much we appreciate all that you do for the young people in your care.”

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said:

“Congratulations to the Silver Award winners on this incredible achievement, and for the hard work and dedication which led up to it. Winning this award is impressive, well-deserved and shows their commitment to helping students achieve their full potential.”

Michael Morpurgo, celebrated author and former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: