Insights From Microsoft: Embedding Equality, Diversity & Inclusion into Your Recruitment Strategy

Today we’re chatting with Sophie Monery, University Recruiter at Microsoft and Ivy Kayima, Senior Talent Advisor and University Recruiter at Microsoft.

Following a recent conversation with one of our Tramshed Tech Microsoft members, we learnt that Microsoft are successfully attracting a diverse range of candidates and we wanted to better understand the measures and processes that Microsoft have put in place to ensure that they are attracting a diverse range of talent from around the world.

During this episode, Sophie and Ivy share insight into life in recruitment at Microsoft and how we can work towards removing barriers and unconscious bias throughout the recruitment process.