Insight Workplace Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Occupational health provider Insight Workplace Health has appointed Dr Andy Sproston as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

A practicing physician with extensive expertise in occupational medicine, Dr Sproston brings both clinical depth and strategical foresight to the role. The Neath-based firm said he will provide overarching clinical leadership, champion quality and governance, support the multi-disciplinary team, and contribute to national conversations around occupational health.

Co-Founder and Director Ellie Taylor said:

“Andy’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Insight. He brings not only clinical excellence but also a deep understanding of how occupational health can be delivered in a way that meets both employer needs and employee wellbeing. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow the business, deliver outstanding services to our clients, and shape the future of occupational health together.”

Fellow Co-Founder and Director Liz Terry added:

“This is a proud moment for Insight and a natural next step in recognising Andy’s outstanding contribution to the clinical leadership of our organisation. His collaborative, evidence-based approach will ensure our care continues to prioritise employees, clients, and the clinical team. I look forward to continuing our work together in this new chapter for Insight.”

Dr Andy Sproston, Chief Medical Officer, Consultant in Occupational Medicine, Faculty of Occupational Medicine Council Member (Welsh Convenor), MBBCh, MFOM, said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as Chief Medical Officer for Insight Workplace Health. Since working with the organisation, the team’s commitment to providing a quality and timely service has been evident, along with a positive attitude towards supporting both employers and employees with health and work-related queries. “I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to develop the strong strategic partnerships that are important within our sector, and to foster constructive, reliable relationships with our existing and new customers. As always, I look forward to continued collaborative work with the directors and management team, clinicians, administrative staff, and all involved who together make a fantastic team, at what is a fast growing and exciting time for the company.”

Insight supports organisations including Welsh Government, Welsh Water, Natural Resources Wales, Admiral and Cardiff University as well as extending support across UK local authorities with a key role in the construction and manufacturing sectors.