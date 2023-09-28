Innovative Swansea Bakery Secures Multiple Retail Listing with Alcohol-inspired Pies

Innovative bakery Wilfreds Pies has secured its first long-term multiple-retailer listing with the launch into Asda of a new range of Welsh alcohol-inspired pies.

The listing sees two lines from Swansea-based Wilfreds featuring in over 30 Asda stores, with an overwhelmingly positive customer response.

The lines include the award-winning ‘Saucy Cow’ pie – which was recently awarded 1 star at the Great Taste Awards and a silver award at the 2023 British Pie Awards – and the flavour-packed ‘Tipsy Chicken’.

Made with Welsh Beef and Glamorgan Brewing Company’s Cwrw Gorslas Ale, ‘Saucy Cow’ pie packs a flavour punch. Meanwhile, ‘Tipsy Chicken’ contains succulent chicken breast delicately cooked in creamy leeks and Taffy Apples Cider.

A leading innovator in the pie industry, Wilfreds crafts its pies with utmost care and attention to detail, utilizing premium ingredients and sustainable packaging, thus reflecting the company’s dedication to quality and the environment.

The Wilfreds team has worked tirelessly to develop a range of high-quality ‘Welsh-focused’ products that cater to the needs of Asda shoppers within the South Wales and South West regions. After careful market research, sourcing quality Welsh ingredients and continuous refinement, the products were created to meet the high-quality demanded. The company has also received support from the Food Division of the Welsh Government’s Trade Development Programme.

The new collaboration with Asda – the first retailer to offer these products on a long-term listing – has allowed Wilfreds to reach a broader audience and make their products accessible to more households throughout Wales and beyond. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the company’s growth and reaffirms its commitment to delivering excellence in everything they do.

John McAughtrie, Sales Director at Wilfreds Pies, said,

“We are elated by the positive reception of our products at Asda. The support from Asda and our loyal customers has been instrumental in achieving this success, and we look forward to building on our partnership with Asda as we continue to introduce more innovative products in the future.”

To learn more about our products or to find the nearest Asda store where they are available, please visit www.wilfredspies.com