Innovation Investment Capital Announces Investment in Mazuma

Mazuma is one of the leading providers of accountancy services for micro businesses in the UK, with a long-standing track record of innovation. Founded by Lucy Cohen and Sophie Hughes in 2006. Mazuma differentiates its business through a subscription model that allows subscribers to choose from a range of competitively priced accountancy packages and benefit from its proprietary technology through MazApp®.

Over the past year, Mazuma has been scaling the business and rolling out the MazApp® technology. With the addition of this new investment from Innovation Investment Capital, Mazuma will accelerate the development of its new accountancy technology solutions, expand the marketing and sales teams in Bridgend, and invest in the firm’s infrastructure and operations to support growth.