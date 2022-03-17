Innovation in Travel and Camping, Tackling Street Safety and a Solution to Save your Hard-earned Lolly

Tramshed Tech is a collaborative community of entrepreneurs, scaling businesses, corporates, government organisations and educational institutions designed to support tech, digital and creative industries. The organisation supports early-stage startups as well as working closely with colleges and universities to offer budding entrepreneurs with a platform for growth in a commercial environment.

The award-winning Startup Academy is a 12-week programme that consists of weekly workshops, peer-to-peer sessions, mentorship and a range of on-demand resources. The final week sees the cohort pitch to a board of investors with a chance to secure capital for their next phase of business growth.

We've been catching up with the innovation-driven founders throughout the programme to find out about their business ventures.

This week, we talked to…

Gary Piazzon, Porter

Porter is a digital travel companion helping our members discover and book great hotels. Our long-term vision is to make travel effortless, not just at the point of booking, but throughout the holiday experience.

Jack Blundell, Route Buddies

Jack Blundell, 22, hopes to tackle street safety for women & LGBTQ+ members, offering an innovative solution to an age-old problem through a secure, community-led app.

Connor Ennis, CaravanCloud

CaravanCloud looks to simplify the buying and selling process of caravans and motorhomes, but also to make it easier to find a campsite, caravan park or glamping site

Ian Brewer, mylolly

People come in all shapes colour and sizes – but when it comes to your hard earned Lolly (slang for money) have you thought how much is being melted away by fees and charges on your Pensions and Investments?

