Initiative Launched to Help Swansea Become a Net Zero city by 2050

Swansea Council is calling on business and organisations to help the city in its fight for the planet’s future.

A group – or framework – of partners is being created to help deliver projects over the coming years that will help Swansea become a Net Zero city by 2050.

The projects they could help with may range from the running of community hubs to delivering projects offering sustainable food or transport solutions.

Their areas of expertise may range from project management to conducting surveys, and from holding events and conducting community collaboration to helping change behaviours for the better and working with minority groups.

A tender process has just started as the council starts building its environmental partner framework. Applicant organisations and businesses can be of any size.

Andrea Lewis, the council’s joint deputy leader and cabinet member for climate change and service transformation, said:

“Organisations eager to be part of Swansea’s journey to Net Zero will find being part of our framework very fulfilling indeed. “It’s part of our drive towards making the city a great place to be for future generations – and all types of business and organisation are welcome to apply. “We’re especially keen to hear from those whose values align with Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act.”

The council has already started rolling out projects that will help the city and council decrease carbon emissions, including EV charging points, more tree planting and low-energy new council homes.

People looking to cut energy bills now can get free, independent advice from Swansea city centre’s new Energy Awareness Hub. Organisations behind it include the council and the Environment Centre Swansea. It’s at 13 Nelson Street and is open on Thursdays from noon-6pm, Fridays (10am-4pm) and Saturdays (9am-3pm).

Those wishing to publicly state their actions in helping the drive towards Net Zero can do so on this web page – www.swansea.gov.uk/climatepledge

For more about tendering for the council’s environmental partner framework, register with Sell2Wales and go to www.bit.ly/EPframe22. The closing date for applications is February 24.