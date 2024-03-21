Industrial Electronic Repair Firm Kontroltek Ltd Welcomes New Director of Commercial and HR

One of the UK's leading providers of industrial electronic repairs has announced the appointment of Catherine Demaid as its new Director of Commercial and HR.

Kontroltek, being the largest independent firm of its type in the UK, covers the whole of the UK, specialising in Industrial Electronic Repairs, working with all sectors of manufacturing and servicing businesses across the UK and globally.

With her extensive experience and expertise, Cath will play a pivotal role in driving the company's strategic growth initiatives and fostering a culture of excellence.

Cath brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to her new role, having served in various senior leadership positions in the fields of acquisitions, HR and transformational change.

With a proven track record of developing and implementing effective organisational development and growth strategies, Cath is poised to lead Kontroltek's plans for major expansion in the UK and Europe. Her experience in driving business growth is set to be instrumental in nurturing talent pipelines and fostering a culture of innovation and advancement within the industrial electronics sector.

Commenting on her appointment, Cath said:

“I am thrilled to be part of the Kontroltek team and am committed to leveraging my experience to drive the company's strategic objectives forward. “I believe in fostering a culture of inclusivity, innovation, and talent development and engagement, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Kontroltek to achieve our goals.”

Andrew Follant, Managing Director, Kontroltek Ltd, added: