‘Increasing Costs and Uncertainty’ Continue to Drive Corporate Insolvencies

Increasing costs and uncertainty are continuing to drive corporate insolvencies, the Wales Chair of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3 has said.

Corporate insolvencies in England and Wales increased by 2.9% in April 2025 to a total of 2,053 compared to March 2025's total of 1,996, and decreased by 5.1% compared to April 2024's total of 2,163. Corporate insolvencies increased by 13.2% from April 2023's total of 1,813.

Personal insolvencies in England and Wales increased by 7.9% in April 2025 to a total of 10,012 compared to March 2025's total of 9,282, and increased by 4.4% compared to April 2024's total of 9,586.

Personal insolvencies increased by 8.2% compared to April 2023's total of 9,252.

Bethan Evans, Wales Chair of R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body, said:

“April’s corporate insolvency figures were the highest we have seen since July 2024. “Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidations remain the process companies most commonly enter into and their consistently high numbers reflect the ongoing challenges, high costs and political and economic uncertainty businesses face. It demonstrates the toll these challenges are taking on business finances and confidence in their ability to turn their situation around. “Compulsory liquidations have also hit their highest level in more than five years as creditors chase down unpaid debts in an attempt to meet their own payment deadlines. This is led by HMRC as the Government attempts to balance the national books. “Increasing costs and uncertainty are continuing to drive corporate insolvencies. April saw the introduction of the new rates for Employers’ National Insurance Contributions and Minimum Wage, which have increased overheads for businesses at an already challenging time. Many businesses will have already increased prices and cut expenditure to try to maintain margins and cope with the existing economic challenges. SMEs in particular will find it increasingly difficult to respond to further cost increases. “It is unlikely that we will see the full impact this will have on businesses until later in the year, but the prospect of these changes being introduced has influenced a number of directors’ decisions to seek insolvency and restructuring advice and consider the future of their businesses. The recent increase in unemployment indicates that the tax increases, along with the Employment Rights Bill coming into force, has also affected hiring levels as management teams wait to see how it will affect their wage bills, and we expect this to continue until the picture is clearer. “Alongside this, businesses have faced the impact of the introduction of US tariffs. While some of the outcomes from the President and Prime Minister’s recent announcement will be a relief to businesses in a range of sectors, a number of tariff details still need to be confirmed. There is no denying their introduction will make it more expensive to export to America. The uncertainty and unpredictability around US trade policy generally is also likely to affect costs, growth and investment as both business owners and lenders assimilate the impact on revenue and profits. “Looking across the economy, the sectoral picture is a mixed one. Construction continues to be sensitive to fluctuations in the price of materials, hesitancy of clients in commissioning new work and payment terms, while the care sector is trying to navigate how it will manage the Government’s proposals to end overseas recruitment for social care visas. On a more positive note, retailers have benefited from the late Easter and improved weather, which has led to an increase in sales, and hospitality has also seen a rise in activity and spending levels. However, there is no escaping the influence the changes to National Insurance and Minimum Wage could have on business finances with more becoming financially distressed.”

Bethan, who is a partner at Menzies LLP, continued: