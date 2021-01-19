In the Welsh Wind Signature Style Gin Wins Prestigious Awards

West Wales distillery In the Welsh Wind is delighted to announce that the first gin it has released under its own name has won three prestigious awards.

In the Welsh Wind Signature Style dry gin has been awarded a silver medal in the Gin Masters 2020 in the Premium gin category and a bronze medal from the USA Spirits Ratings 2020. The distinctive label design has also won a Design Masters 2020 silver medal. This premium 43% vol dry gin is inspired by the once-bustling harbour towns of West Wales. Distilled in small batches at In the Welsh Wind Distillery, this is the inaugural ‘own label’ gin from a brand that has blazed a trail developing award-winning spirits for other businesses.

Ellen Wakelam, co-owner and director said

“After producing award-winning spirits for other businesses, we are really excited to announce that our first ‘own brand’ gin has won these awards.”

The distillery prides itself on developing and distilling gins which tell the stories of the places, the people or the businesses that they represent. Producing In the Welsh Wind Signature Style as the distillery’s first ‘own brand’ gin has been a labour of love.

Alex Jungmayr, Ellen’s co-owner and director continues

“Our Signature Style gin was inspired by the cargoes that found land on the Ceredigion coast at New Quay in the nineteenth century, including ingredients and flavours now synonymous with Wales and the Welsh kitchen, including sweet orange, cinnamon, cloves and ginger, tea and currants. These flavours, along with juniper, form the flavour profile of this oil-rich gin. We felt it was a special gin when we created it, and receiving these awards really confirms this.”

Alongside their own gin, In the Welsh Wind have created over 35 gins for 26 different companies, 6 of which won International Wine and Spirit Competition medals in 2020. These awards for their own brand Signature Style gin are a testament to all the distillery has achieved in less than 3 years. They come hot on the heels of distillery’s success at the Wales Start Up Awards 2020 when they were awarded Rural Business of the Year. Alex and Ellen were also recognised as the GB Entrepreneur Food and Drink Entrepreneur Wales for 2020. The distillery has been shortlisted in the UK Rural Business Awards 2020 Rural Drinks Business category and in the Food and Drink Federation Awards Emerging Business category 2020.

As well as distinctive premium craft gins, the distillery is also pioneering the first fully ‘grain to glass’ Welsh whisky. Grain grown locally to the distillery will be malted here in West Wales – the first time that barley has been commercially malted for whisky in Wales for at least 100 years. Once distilled, the new make spirit at their West Wales premises, and then matured in casks sourced in Wales and chosen to complement the distillery’s Welsh Origin Whisky. 30 litre casks are available to buy now from the distillery.

You can find out more at www.inthewelshwind.co.uk and by following the distillery on social media @IntheWelshWind.