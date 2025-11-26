Immersed Festival 2026 Line-up Announced

Immersed – the multimedia festival curated by creative students at the University of South Wales – will return to Cardiff for 2026, with headliners CVC announced by BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens.

Taking place on Saturday 7 March at Tramshed, Cardiff, Immersed promises an action-packed fusion of music, film, art, fashion and theatre, based on the theme of ‘Believe in Magic’. Supported by Creative Wales, the festival raises awareness for Music Declares Emergency – the industry’s climate change awareness charity.

More than 30 artists and bands will perform across four themed stages, featuring homegrown talent from Cardiff’s Sound Progression and international acts courtesy of BBC Horizons.

Headlining the main show will be CVC (Church Village Collective) – a six-piece band who are making their Immersed debut after a string of sold-out shows. Described as a ‘must-see live act’ by the Drowned in Sound podcast, CVC will be joined by indie favourites The Pill and Welsh Music Prize winners Source.

Immersed was recently recognised as an innovative, industry-leading initiative at the University Alliance Awards, winning in the Teaching Innovation category.

In addition to the main festival event at Tramshed, Immersed 26 will feature a month-long celebration of creativity, showcasing art installations, film screenings, fringe gigs, and the Immersed TV broadcast in April.

To further support the Welsh live event sector and nurture the next generation of talent, the festival kicks off with a major industry event – a Creative Industries Careers & Networking Fair on Thursday 5 March. Hosted by UK Music, the voice of the UK’s music industry, and supported by Creative Wales, the Careers Fair returns to USW’s Cardiff campus, bringing more than 50 exhibitors together to offer opportunities in employment, education, and volunteering.

Huw Stephens, BBC Radio DJ and an Honorary Doctor of USW, said:

“Immersed has become a welcome addition to the live music scene in Wales. Its focus on talent, creativity and production is invaluable, and its work with students in nurturing their community is highly successful. The event itself is professionally delivered, with a special experience for those involved.”

Lewis Jamieson, Director of Music Declares Emergency, added:

“Since our first collaboration in 2022, Music Declares Emergency has been proud to be a partner of Immersed. We have seen the event grow every year, highlighting the immense creativity of the USW students and the cultural power of Wales as an agent for positive change. This year’s theme, ‘Believe in Magic’, encapsulates that positivity and sense of belief in the creative arts as a force for good. We look forward to being in Cardiff in March for the biggest Immersed yet.”

Adam Williams, Dean of Faculty of Business and Creative Industries at USW, said: