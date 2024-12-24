IE Hub Announces New Partnership with Community Bank Smart Money Cymru

IE Hub, one of the UK’s leading online platforms helping people in financial difficulty, has announced a new partnership with Smart Money Cymru, which provides finance and savings accounts to those living in Wales.

The new partnership will make it easier for Smart Money Cymru customers who are struggling. It will allow them to easily share their finances and plan a manageable budget via IE Hub as well as maximising income and reducing outgoings.

Smart Money Cymru is the fastest growing Community Bank in Wales. Its focus is on improving the financial wellbeing of those in and around local communities.

With traditional banks continuing to close in smaller towns, local-based financial institutions such as Smart Money Cymru have proved vital for providing accessible financial services.

Speaking of the partnership Gareth Llewelyn, Commercial Director of IE Hub, said:

“There’s a great alignment in terms of what IE Hub and Smart Money Cymru want to achieve for the communities in Wales. “We will be working together to help customers who are in financial difficulty but also with affordability when it comes to apply for a loan or simply getting a handle on their budget.”

He added:

“We will be saving the consumer the time and effort of managing conversations with multiple creditors and helping them with financial education and awareness. “We will also be highlighting if the customer is entitled to any benefits or social tariffs. The plan going forward is to engage with other Credit Unions in Wales to increase the reach of people we can support. Also, thanks to Fintech Wales for providing the networking and opportunity for us to meet businesses like Smart Money Cymru.”

Mark White, CEO of Smart Money Cymru, said: