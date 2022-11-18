Iconic Welsh Hotel, The Metropole Sold to Crest Hotels

Specialist business property advisor, Christie & Co is delighted to announce the iconic Metropole Hotel & Spa in Powys, Wales has been sold to Crest Hotels.

This highly successful Welsh hotel, set in the spa town of Llandrindod Wells, has been independently owned and operated by the same family since 1897 and has more recently been under the stewardship of the fifth generation of the family. Justin Baird-Murray and Sarah Hill have been responsible for substantially upgrading the hotel’s facilities and expanding the range of services on offer to guests and have significantly widened the hotel’s customer base.

The family feel the time is right as custodians of the hotel to step back and hand over to new owners to further develop and enhance this highly successful business for the future.

Featuring 109-bedrooms and extensive function facilities, The Metropole has built a renowned reputation as one of the pre-eminent hotels in Wales. The historic hotel is ideally located close to Brecon, the natural gateway to the Brecon Beacons National Park and the University town of Aberystwyth to the West.

Justin Baird-Murray and Sarah Hill comment,

“Whilst it is of course sad to be selling a business with which we have been involved for our entire lives now is the right time. We wish the Singh family every success during their ownership of this wonderful hotel in a beautiful part of Wales. Most importantly we would like to thank the staff, with whom we have shared this memorable journey, for their hard work and dedication over the years.”

The new owner, Crest Hotels has secured 100% of the share capital of Hotel Metropole (Llandrindod) Limited. Directors, Gurjinder and Parminder Singh comment,

“We are extremely proud to bring this iconic hotel into our existing portfolio and look forward to working with the team in situ to further build on its reputation and stature. Justin and Sarah, including previous generations, have worked incredibly hard to create a fantastic legacy with The Metropole Hotel and we want to assure them it is in safe hands with Crest Hotels. “We look forward to working with the local community and fully embracing the business, its people, its suppliers and of course, its many guests from all walks of life to enjoy a wonderful customer experience with us.”

Ed Bellfield, Regional Director – brokered the deal and adds,