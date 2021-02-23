Iconic Welsh Food Brands Part of Virtual St David’s Day Celebrations

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has signed up to sponsor Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide, the celebration of Welsh business, food and culture around the world.

While the festival of all things Welsh normally takes place in well over 150 events across over 20 countries around St David’s Day, Coronavirus restrictions mean that there will be more of a virtual focus to this year’s activities between 20 February and 7 March.

HCC first joined Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide last year, and has renewed its involvement for 2021 as a means of promoting the PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef brands in London and several other key markets.

This year, the red meat body will take part in an online panel discussion on the future of international trade and how lamb and beef produced in Wales can take advantage of its excellent environmental credentials, as shown in HCC’s recently-published research document ‘The Welsh Way’.

The iconic Welsh products will also be showcased as part of the ‘Wales Food Fortnight’ online platform, which will run this year for the first time as part of Wales Week Worldwide.

HCC Communications Manager Owen Roberts said,

“Although we would of course have liked to have been part of in-person events, we’re pleased that Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide are going ahead. We look forward to taking part on online events, discussing our ambition for Wales to lead the world in sustainable livestock farming.”

Wales Week London and Wales Week Worldwide Chair, Dan Langford said,

“It’s fantastic once again to be collaborating with HCC in this way – the purpose of the Wales Week initiative is simply to provide platforms for the promotion of Welsh produce, businesses, our culture, arts, heritage and more – showcasing the very best of Wales to rest of the world around the period of St David’s Day every year. “Welsh meat is renowned the world over and it’s therefore important that we can support the promotion of it in any way we can. We’re delighted to be working with HCC in this, our fifth consecutive year – Wales Week is going from strength to strength and we hope very much that all our partners, and Wales as whole can benefit more and more from the Wales Week exposure and celebrations.”

People can see what’s happening to celebrate Wales Week online via www.walesweek.london, www.walesweek.world and www.walesfoodfortnight.com