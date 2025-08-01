tourism hospitality logo
1 August 2025
Tourism & Hospitality

ICC Wales and the Celtic Collection Shortlisted for MiaList Awards

ICC Wales Dragon26.08.19©Steve PopeFotowales

ICC Wales and venues from The Celtic Collection have been shortlisted in the prestigious miaList 2025 awards.

ICC Wales is celebrating double recognition, having been shortlisted for both Venue of the Year (over 300 delegates) and the Event and Operations Team of the Year.

Celtic Manor Resort is also shortlisted in the Venue of the Year (over 300 delegates) category, and The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff is a finalist for Venue of the Year (under 300 delegates).

Celtic Manor

Now in its 14th year, the miaList – organised by the Meetings Industry Association – recognises the UK’s most inspiring and impactful venues, teams, and individuals within the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Julie Hammond, Group Chief Executive Officer of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, said:

“It’s fantastic to see ICC Wales and two of our hotels recognised by the miaList. These shortlistings are a credit to the dedication, professionalism and passion of our teams, who consistently go the extra mile to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients and delegates. This recognition reinforces Wales’ growing reputation as a world-class destination for business events as they follow hot on the heels of our three nominations for the Meetings & Incentive Travel Awards.”

The winners of the miaList 2025 will be announced at a ceremony on 6th November at The Belfry Hotel & Resort.



