Hugh James Recognised as Wales’ Premier Firm for Private Wealth Law and Private Wealth Disputes

Top 100 Law Firm Hugh James has retained their ranking in the latest Chambers and Partners research directory as the only ‘band one’ law firm advising on Private Wealth Law and Private Wealth Disputes in Wales.

Leading individuals in the results include, Alun Jones, Managing Partner, who has “Eminent Practitioner” status, Eleanor Evans, Partner, who is ranked in band one in the Private Wealth Law category and Roman Kubiak, Partner, ranked in band one for his work in Private Wealth Disputes.

Commenting on the results, Matthew Evans, Partner and Head of Private Wealth said:

“I am delighted to see the team recognised in the latest Chambers and Partners High Net Worth directory. It is a testament to the sector-leading team we have and their commitment to exceptional client service standards.”

The latest Chambers and Partners directory focusses on High New Worth advisers by region, ranking firms from band one to band four following a thorough research process.

Hugh James’ Private Wealth offering is extensive, with a wide breadth of specialisms. The team is based at its Cardiff headquarters and across its London, Manchester and Southampton offices, and includes sector-leading specialists in Wills and Estate Planning, Trusts and Estates Administration, Contested Wills, Trusts and Estates, Court of Protection and Family Law.

The firm also boasts a team of Independent Financial Advisers, fully regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and able to advise on clients’ wider wealth planning and asset management needs. This holistic, full-service approach means that clients can have all their private client and wealth planning needs addressed in one place, without the added complexities of dealing with multiple advisers.

Eleanor Evans, Partner and Head of Trusts and Estates Administration adds:

“The team at Hugh James has unparalleled talent. It is fantastic to see this reflected in the rankings.”

Catrin Griffiths, Partner has been given ‘up and coming’ status, as well as Senior Associates Austin Gill and Sarah O’Grady, both noted as ‘Associates to watch’.

Roman Kubiak, Partner and Head of Contested Wills, Trusts and Estates comments: