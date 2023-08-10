First in Wales to Launch Virtual Reality Hairdressing Experience

ISA Training is the first apprenticeship provider in Wales to offer training though virtual reality (VR).

The training will enhance the teaching and learning experience of hairdressing apprentices. Set to launch in August 2023, in partnership with Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technologies (CEMET) learners will have access to VR in the salon. They will learn in a risk free and sustainable environment.

Curriculum Development Manager, Deborah Birkett discusses the benefits of working with emerging technologies in education.

‍How did the partnership with CEMET form?

Our Digital Development Officer, Daniel Sims led on the research of emerging technology.

He discovered that the University of South Wales were working with CEMET to support Welsh SME’s.

From Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence, CEMET utilises cutting edge technology to create innovative products and services for businesses and organisations to grow.

Several scenarios were proposed before deciding to progress the hair colouring activity. It was felt that this activity presented a high-risk and would lend itself perfectly to developing a software that would make it risk-free.

The CEMET developers worked with us to agree achievable outcomes. Updated versions of the VR resource were tested to ensure it met our objectives.

‍

When will VR be used in salons for training?

The VR resource will be launched in August 2023, following a period of staff training. It will be offered to all hairdressing apprentices who enrol with us in the next six months and beyond.

Learners can safely trial hair colouring and make mistakes in a risk free and sustainable environment. By using VR, learners will train without damaging client hair, or wasting chemical products.

The new resource engages our learners and improves their digital skills, using an interactive, fun scenario. ISA Training, part of Educ8 Training Group is the first work-based learning provider in Wales to offer this experience.

‍What are the benefits of using VR in the salon?

VR provides a risk free and sustainable learning environment. It attracts and inspires learner’s curiosity to engage with emerging technology, providing a unique and bespoke experience.

There is less waste for employers, and it reduces the cost of purchasing hair dyes and colouring materials. There is no risk to client’s hair and no need to source models to practice these techniques on.

‍Why should technology be used more in education?

Generational changes mean that there is an expectation from our learners that technology will be used within their learning programme. It aligns with the digital 2030 strategy to build on digital competencies developed in compulsory schooling.

The use of technology provides an opportunity to enrich the teaching and learning experience within our apprenticeship programme and engage with learners throughout their lifelong learning journey.

‍Study an apprenticeship in hairdressing and be one of the first in Wales to experience VR within the salon.

ISA are Wales’ only dedicated hairdressing, barbering and beauty specialist training provider, our staff are industry experts who’ve worked in, managed and owned their own salons. We understand the business, its needs, and what it takes to make your career in the hair and beauty industry a success. We’re here to help the employers and learners we work with Inspire, Succeed and Amaze.

ISA – www.isatraining.co.uk/hairdressing

CEMET support businesses with access to funded Research & Development. Working alongside you, CEMET utilises leading-edge technology to create innovative products and services for your business that will shape the future.

CEMET – www.cemet.wales