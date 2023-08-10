The GWCT Welsh Game Fair Lands in One Month

There are now just four weeks to go until the second annual GWCT Welsh Game Fair lands at Vaynol Estate in Gwynedd on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 September.

As well as showcasing fly fishing, clay shooting, gundogs, game cookery, falconry, horses and hounds, rural crafts, food and drink, the 10,000 visitors will be treated to a wide range of attractions. Displays, live debates, shopping at hundreds of trade stands and family entertainment, all with a countryside theme. The event was also an important fundraiser for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), a charity that conducts vital research into Wales’ most vulnerable species such as woodcock and sea trout.

TV farmer Gareth Wyn Jones will be hosting a pop-up restaurant called Cwtch Kitchen which will serve local, seasonal lamb, beef and game. Diners will also be treated to traditional Welsh music and the walls will be decorated with Welsh artwork and crafts. Also catch him in the GWCT Countryside Conversations Theatre.

Legendary Welsh fly fisherman Hywel Morgan will be giving 30-minute demonstrations to talk about the history of angling where he shows equipment used over 200 years ago before casting with seven rods simultaneously to show how easy it is to cast distance with basic and specialist tackle.

For more information, visit: www.welshgamefair.org