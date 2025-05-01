Hugh James Celebrates Significant New Round of Promotions

Hugh James has announced its latest round of promotions across its offices in Cardiff, London and Manchester.

This year’s cohort includes the promotion of 10 individuals to Partner or Legal Director, alongside 16 further advancements across key practice areas.

Eight individuals have been promoted to Partner, strengthening leadership across both individual and business client services. Joining the partnership are Christy Welsh (Commercial Property), Ruth Davies, Nia-Wyn Evans and Francesca Bamsey (Military), Rebecca Mather (Clinical Negligence), Ryan Taylor (Private Wealth Disputes), Mark Wilding (Court of Protection), and Erich Kurtz (Financial Mis-Selling).

Following the introduction of a new senior role last year, two colleagues have been appointed Legal Directors in recognition of their exceptional expertise and strategic contributions – Kirsten Franklin (Trusts and Estates Administration) and Kimberley Sutton (Environment).

Further strengthening the firm’s expertise, eight individuals have been promoted to Senior Associate and eight to Associate across a diverse range of disciplines: Corporate Commercial, Commercial Property, Housing Management, Court of Protection, Serious Injury, Regulatory, Asbestos, Military and Trusts and Estates Administration.

With more than half of this year’s promotions awarded to women, the firm is further expanding its majority female partnership, now at 54%, and enhancing opportunities for female lawyers across the board.

Managing Partner, Alun Jones, said: