Hugh James Appointed by the Welsh Language Commissioner to a Four Year Framework Agreement

Following a competitive tender process, Top 100 UK Law Firm Hugh James has been appointed to a panel of legal companies with the aim of providing legal advice to the Welsh Language commissioner.

Throughout the four-year framework agreement, commencing on 1st April 2025, Hugh James will be called upon to provide advice relating to the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 and Welsh Language Act. They will also provide representation in proceedings before the Welsh Language Tribunal and advise on employment law and governance, among other specialisms.

Efa Gruffudd Jones, Welsh Language Commissioner, said:

“The nature of our work, particularly as a regulator, means that we are required to ensure sound legal, and often expert, advice in the context of the Welsh language. As a result, we must be confident in the companies that will provide this important service for us. Hugh James have demonstrated that they have an understanding of our various areas of work and are fully aware of our aims as an organisation where the Welsh language is a priority. I look forward to working together over the next few years.”

As a body established by the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011, the Welsh Language Commissioner will further bolster Hugh James’ large and long-established public sector practice, through which it advises over 50 public sector clients including Welsh Government, local authorities, education institutions, providers of blue light services, and Welsh Government-sponsored bodies such as Transport for Wales, Development Bank of Wales and Natural Resources Wales.

Commenting on the appointment, Ioan Prydderch, Head of the Business Division at Hugh James, said: