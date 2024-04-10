HSBC UK Helps West Wales Music Venue Amp Up with Restaurant Expansion

Eddie's Leisure, a popular hotspot on Haverfordwest's Quay Street, has expanded its venue with a vibrant family restaurant, thanks to a six-figure finance package from HSBC UK and brokerage assistance from Watts Commercial.

The development included the purchase of the neighbouring building and has created 20 new employment opportunities in the local area, including mixologists and chefs.

The venue has undergone a complete renovation, garnering a nomination for the Northern Design Awards, solidifying its position as a dynamic entertainment venue and eatery. In addition, Eddie's Leisure is also exploring the possibility of purchasing more hospitality sites in the future.

Leon & Mark Edwards, owners of Eddie’s Leisure said:

“Eddie’s Leisure has evolved significantly, transitioning from its origins as a music venue to now encompassing a family-friendly restaurant Forbidden Florist catering to the Haverfordwest community. “The recent funding from HSBC UK will create job opportunities for local residents and breathe new life into West Wales' hospitality sector. With the bank’s support, we’ve successfully navigated the challenges brought about by the pandemic and we’re confident Eddie’s Leisure has a bright future as we look to the year ahead.”

Zena Perry-Hartle, Area Director for Wales & The Borders at HSBC UK, added: