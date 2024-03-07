Howden Announces Sponsorship of Local Swansea Rugby Club

Howden, the global insurance intermediary group, has announced its sponsorship of Swansea youth rugby club, Loughor RFC.

Howden’s Swansea office will be sponsoring Loughor RFC’s youth teams, from the under 6s up to under 15s, and sponsored the Loughor v Fishguard and Goodwick match on 2 March, which ended with a 20-14 win for the home team. This local sponsorship ties in with Howden's commitment to further strengthen its foothold in the South and West Wales region, providing risk advisory services to businesses.

The firm launched a new Swansea office in January 2023, aiming to be the leading provider of commercial broking in South and West Wales.

Founded in 1882, Loughor RFC is an independent sports club located in Loughor, Swansea, and welcomes players of all ages to play in League 2 West. The club hosts regular fixtures and events for the local community and will be boosted financially through the sponsorship.

The sponsorship will contribute towards general running of the club, including travel expenses for the teams, which have risen substantially in recent years. The club is well used by the local community, including the use of the clubhouse as a dementia café, and is currently undergoing a £50k revamp of its toilet facilities.

Gary Stevens, Regional Director, Howden said:

“Following the launch of our Swansea base, we are delighted to be partnering with Loughor RFC and supporting a local community hub. “I have been lucky enough to see firsthand the positive impacts that the club has on its younger members with my son’s participation, making it an honour to be supporting their hard work and hopefully helping to offset some of the rising costs they have been facing.”

Kevin Lewis, Hon Secretary, RFC added: