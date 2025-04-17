Howden Aims High in Charity Challenge

Howden, the global insurance group, is raising vital funds and awareness for Maggie’s Cancer Care charity in a skyrocketing challenge.

30 members of staff from Howden’s Corporate & Commercial offices across the UK have committed to embark on Maggie’s Wing Walk, a challenge that will see them strapped to the top wing of a vintage biplane, soaring through the sky at 150 mph above a historic WW1 airfield.

Deborah Barber is representing Howden’s South Wales offices with her participation in the challenge.

Howden has extended its fundraising goal to a collective target of £40,000, with some members like Deborah setting their own personal goals to exceed expectations for the charity.

Maggie’s is a national charity, with centres across the UK offering support and care for those with cancer and their loved ones. Their Cardiff and Swansea centres host a range of services including support groups and stress management workshops, fostering a safe space for those affected by cancer.

The team can be supported by donating to Deborah’s personal fundraising page or Howden’s central Wingwalking fundraising page.

Deborah Barber, Development Executive at Howden, said:

“I am incredibly excited and nervous to be taking part in this challenge. Not only will we be flying high in the sky, but we’ll also be performing high-energy manoeuvres such as high-speed dips, dives, steep climbs, and 90-degree banked turns. But it’s all worth it to raise funds for Maggie’s. “The work and care that Maggie’s provides to people across the UK is truly inspirational and that’s why I have chosen to set my own personal fundraising goal of £1,000 to maximise the amount of support we can give them. I look forward to taking on this challenge and to collaborate with our UK offices, and hope to inspire others to give what they can to this incredible cause.”

Gary Stevens, Regional Managing Director at Howden, said: