How Wales is Responding to the Climate Emergency

Wednesday is the mid-point for Wales Climate Week and offers a chance to dig deep and ask what else has to be in place to enable net zero beyond Wales’ commitment to a reduction in emissions.

‘From declarations to action’ opens the day’s events, with panellists from Cardiff University, Cardiff Council and Welsh Government exploring the progress made by each since their declarations of a climate emergency in late 2019. As well as hearing from leading voices representing three key stakeholders, the session will also encourage an online audience to offer their views and constructively challenge progress to date.

The sessions then move onto the food industry, and the steps being taken to improve sustainability in food production and manufacturing to reduce CO2 emissions. Discussions will include an overview of the Sustainability Cluster, which provides the expertise, knowledge and skills to help businesses become more sustainable, and the digital technologies that will help the food and drink sector to improve efficiency.

Flooding is one of the biggest risks associated with climate change – something many Welsh residents know all too well. Session three will look at what needs to be done to raise awareness of flood risks and share options for mitigating this in the future.

Business leaders will then take to the virtual floor to share the progress that the private sector in Wales is making towards net zero – and equally importantly the challenges they believe lie ahead. The session will also explore ambitions for private sector action, and public-private sector collaboration to address climate change.

Finally, the day will conclude with a session hosted by the Welsh Local Government Association, where viewers can hear a range of case studies from Welsh Local Authorities on how they are tackling climate change, the biodiversity crisis and decarbonisation.

You can watch all the action live and on catch up on the COP Cymru website.

COP Cymru is a series of events that provide an opportunity for stakeholders and everyone in Wales to engage in important conversations about climate change through:

– The launch of the new Net Zero Wales Plan on 28 October where Ministers will set out the next stage in our pathway (2021 to 2025) to net zero by 2050.
– Four Regional Roadshow events across Wales (between 4 and 10 November) highlighting examples of best practice and allowing participants to engage in important conversations around the key COP26 Presidency Programme themes. All Regional Roadshows are open to the public as virtual events.
– Wales Climate Week (from 22 to 26 November) a five-day nationwide conversation on the Net Zero Wales plan and the collective action needed, to ensure Wales meets its climate change targets and adapts to the changing weather patterns we are already experiencing.

All COP Cymru events will be broadcast live on the Live Content page. Registered delegates can also access ‘on-demand’ content, information on fringe events and other resources, or contact the organisers of Wales Climate Week by navigating our home page menu options.
 

