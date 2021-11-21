How Wales is Responding to the Climate Emergency

Wednesday is the mid-point for Wales Climate Week and offers a chance to dig deep and ask what else has to be in place to enable net zero beyond Wales’ commitment to a reduction in emissions.

‘From declarations to action’ opens the day’s events, with panellists from Cardiff University, Cardiff Council and Welsh Government exploring the progress made by each since their declarations of a climate emergency in late 2019. As well as hearing from leading voices representing three key stakeholders, the session will also encourage an online audience to offer their views and constructively challenge progress to date.

The sessions then move onto the food industry, and the steps being taken to improve sustainability in food production and manufacturing to reduce CO2 emissions. Discussions will include an overview of the Sustainability Cluster, which provides the expertise, knowledge and skills to help businesses become more sustainable, and the digital technologies that will help the food and drink sector to improve efficiency.

Flooding is one of the biggest risks associated with climate change – something many Welsh residents know all too well. Session three will look at what needs to be done to raise awareness of flood risks and share options for mitigating this in the future.

Business leaders will then take to the virtual floor to share the progress that the private sector in Wales is making towards net zero – and equally importantly the challenges they believe lie ahead. The session will also explore ambitions for private sector action, and public-private sector collaboration to address climate change.

Finally, the day will conclude with a session hosted by the Welsh Local Government Association, where viewers can hear a range of case studies from Welsh Local Authorities on how they are tackling climate change, the biodiversity crisis and decarbonisation.

You can watch all the action live and on catch up on the COP Cymru website.