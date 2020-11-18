How to Recruit Outside of the UK Post-Transition

As part of a new Business News Wales, Business Readiness Series on EU Transition: This week host Robert Lloyd Griffiths of IoD Wales covers the subject of Immigration.

In partnership with the Home Office, the register only session will explore the UK’s new Points-Based Immigration System and EU settlement scheme and the action business needs to take as the EU transition deadline approaches.

Join us if your business needs to know:

• How the points-based system will work and can benefit your company

• How to become a sponsor

• How to recruit outside of the UK post-transition

• The process for EU nationals to get settled status in the UK

From 1 January 2021, free movement will end and the UK will introduce a points-based immigration system.

The new system will treat EU and non-EU citizens equally and transform the way in which all migrants come to the UK to work.

Anyone coming to the UK to work, excluding Irish citizens, will need to apply for permission in advance.