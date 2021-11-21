How Individual Choices Impact the World’s Climate

How can everyone contribute to Net Zero Wales?

That will be the key question in the fifth and final Wales Climate Week series of events on Friday.

The day will begin will voices from the grassroots. Attendees will hear from the change-makers who are already transforming their communities and will focus on the enablers and barriers to community action posing questions like ‘Why is it sometimes so hard to do the right thing? and ‘What can we do to make it possible?’ The session will also Illustrate how action on climate is embedded in the wider quest for sustainability and wellbeing at a community level.

Then, we will hear from the arts community, providing a unique perspective on how the sector can move away from the traditional methods of international touring, alongside challenges posed by Brexit, the global pandemic, colonial practices and inequality.

The creative arts also have a part to play in influencing behavioural change. Session three, hosted by Hay Winter Festival, will include poet and author Owen Sheers as part of a panel discussion outlining the role of creativity, design, storytelling and innovation in conveying the issues and ultimately influencing change.

There is also a clear health concern when discussing the climate emergency – something session four will seek to address. The discussion will touch on themes such as how public health action can add value; what Wales can learn from the response to the pandemic; and will identify opportunities for working with communities and citizens to achieve net zero and a climate resilient society.

To wrap up the day’s events and Wales Climate Week as a whole, academic and industry speakers will discuss their approaches to behaviour change across multiple sectors, including energy, water, travel and the natural environment in Wales – from individual to systems-level change.

You can watch all the action live and on catch up on the COP Cymru website.