How Continuous Glucose Monitors are Changing the Lives of Those with Diabetes

In the past decade, we've witnessed remarkable advancements that have transformed diabetes from a potentially fatal condition into a manageable one, enabling individuals to lead normal, active, and healthy lives.

The world of diabetes technology has played a pivotal role in extending lives across the globe, and the future of diabetes technologies continues to shine brightly with optimism (1).

Afon Technology, a Welsh-based pioneer in diabetes technology, stands at the forefront of innovation, poised to revolutionise the lives of those living with diabetes. At this very moment, they are developing Glucowear™ – a groundbreaking leap in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).

Glucowear™ is set to redefine CGMs as we know them. It's a non-invasive CGM, liberating people with diabetes from the constraints of traditional finger pricking and subcutaneous sensor needles (2). Designed to be comfortably worn as a watchstrap, it connects seamlessly via Bluetooth to the user's smartwatch or device, granting patients instant access to real-time data, simplifying diabetes management like never before (3).

Dr. Sabih Chaudhry, BSc (Hons), PhD, and CEO of Afon Technology, emphasises,

“This technology is poised to transform countless lives and significantly enhance their quality of life.”

Research published in the Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics journal affirms that CGMs have proven “clinically valuable” by reducing the risks of hypoglycaemia and hyperglycaemia, minimizing glycaemic variability (GV), and enhancing the quality of life for a diverse range of patient groups and clinical applications (4).

Afon Technology recognises that the key to effective diabetes management lies in knowing one's blood sugar levels and when to take action to maintain a healthy range (5). Traditionally, people would rely on painful finger prick tests at least four times a day (6). Glucowear™ eliminates this inconvenience by enabling continuous, non-invasive blood sugar monitoring, day and night, without the risk of detachment or replacement.

The device substantially reduces the risk of long-term complications, hypoglycaemia, and hyperglycaemia by delivering real-time results and a comprehensive history of blood sugar levels. It comes equipped with features like alarm alerts, trend profiles, and time-in-range data, empowering individuals with diabetes to take charge of their health5. It also benefits healthcare professionals by providing a detailed record of blood glucose levels (3).

Glucowear™ is designed to cater to anyone who requires regular blood glucose monitoring, including those with Type 1, Type 2, and less common forms of diabetes like Type 3c and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA).

Dr. Chaudhry added:

“I could have only dreamed of being in this position. We've developed a wearable device that enables people to effortlessly monitor blood glucose levels. When I began this journey years ago, it seemed like a wild idea.”

Diabetes remains a complex illness, and while the technology available helps manage the condition, a cure remains elusive. Nonetheless, Afon Technology is committed to providing a convenient, affordable, and non-invasive device to support those living with diabetes.

Thanks to Afon Technology, the future for people with diabetes will involve fewer finger-prick tests, deeper insights, and greater peace of mind.